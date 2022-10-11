Melvin J. “Mousie” Daunhauer, 78, of Ferdinand passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Linda B. White Hospice House in Evansville. Melvin was born in Ferdinand on July 3, 1944, to Earl L. “Pete” and Hilda (Brockman) Daunhauer. He was united in marriage to Jane Schum on May 9, 1970, in Saint Ferdinand Church.

Melvin was a lifelong member of St. Ferdinand Church and its St. Joseph’s Sodality. He retired from North American/ NAP Gladu and also worked for the town of Ferdinand on Parks and Recreation. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed gardening and loved being with family and friends. Melvin served on the Ferdinand Volunteer Fire Department for twenty-five years. He was also a member of the High Life Hunt Club, and the Early Days Antique Club.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Jane Daunhauer. Two sons, Patrick (Brenda) Daunhauer of Ferdinand, and Jason (Tammy) Daunhauer of Mariah Hill. Four grandchildren, Brittany (Tony) Rahman, Felecia Daunhauer, Gavin Daunhauer, and Alec Daunhauer. Two great-grandchildren, Parker and Drake Rahman. Two brothers, Gary (Rita) Daunhauer of Jasper, and Leon (Deann) Daunhauer of Ferdinand. One sister, Sue (Paul) Niehaus of Ferdinand. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Joseph Daunhauer in infancy.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Thursday, October 13th at 10:00 AM in Saint Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Wednesday and from 7:00 until 9:30 AM Thursday at the Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ferdinand Fire Dept. or Riley Children's Hospital.