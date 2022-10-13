Nancy J. Eckert, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Nancy was born in San Francisco, California, on May 17, 1940, to Donald and Anna (Owen) Wold. She married Edward L. Eckert on May 24, 1958, in St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Tell City, Indiana.

Nancy was a 1958 graduate of Tell City High School.

She retired from VUJC where she had been a cook for several years. She was also a CASA volunteer for 10 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, and the St. Ann’s Society. She was also a recipient of the Simon Brute Award and was a Eucharistic and Stephen Minister.

Nancy enjoyed cooking, going to auctions, and collecting Hummel’s, antique decorative bowls, depression glassware, and quilts. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are her husband Edward Eckert, Jasper, IN, seven children, Lisa (Brett) Boeglin, Evansville, IN, Jane (Pat) Gehlhausen, Jasper, IN, Mike (Kyle) Eckert, Jasper, IN, Steve (Tiffany) Eckert, Okawville, IL, Tim (Barb) Eckert, Tell City, IN, Nick (Patty) Eckert, Jasper, IN, Scott Eckert, Jasper, IN, 20 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two sisters, Judy Quick, Washington D.C., Kathy (Dennis) Godsil, Vancouver, WA, and one brother, Jim Zoll, El Paso, TX.

Preceding her in death are one grandson, Zach Eckert, and one sister, Marilyn Kincaid.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Nancy J. Eckert will be held on Friday, October 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow at a later date in Enlow Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. service time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Renovation Project.

