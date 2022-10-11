Pathologist Robert Franklin M.D. joins Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center

Pathologist Robert Franklin M.D. has recently joined the staff at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. A pathologist studies tissues and other materials taken from the body in order to diagnose illness, monitor ongoing medical conditions, and to help guide treatment. They also serve as the medical directors of the lab and blood bank.

Dr. Franklin received his medical degree and completed a pathology residency at Medical College of Virginia where he also served as chief resident in pathology. He most recently worked the past 15 years at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, Indiana, and is a member of Tri-State Pathology.