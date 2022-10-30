Perry County Woman Arrested in Jasper on Battery Charges

A Perry County woman was arrested on battery charges

Late Saturday night, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to 217 Northwood Ave in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Officers’ investigation showed that 26-year-old, Haley Hayes of Cannelton, had a physical altercation with other subjects, where she had struck and strangled one of them.

Hayes was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of Domestic Battery, Strangulation, and Disorderly Conduct.