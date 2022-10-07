Recalled Products for September

Posted By: Logan Troesch October 7, 2022

Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of important consumer protection concerns for products recalled in September. Consumers should take full advantage of the solutions available for those who purchased the recalled items.    

 According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in September:  

 RIDGE Jogging Strollers from UPPAbaby 

Cityscape Travel Jogger Strollers from Baby Trend 

Infant Bath Seats from Yuboloo 

Children’s Sandals from Kolan 

Children’s HearMuffs from Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio 

Miffy First Lights from Mr Maria 

Spalding® Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goals from Russell Brands 

Ladders Sold with Bunk Bed and Hutch Sets from Canyon Furniture Company 

Roots & Harvest Wide Mouth Pint Canning Jars from LEM Products Distribution 

One Stick GEN 2 Climbing Sticks from Tethrd 

Murphy Beds from Cyme Tech 

Cordless Lawn Mowers from Snow Joe 

Metal Hanging Chairs from TJX 

R5 and Caledonia-5 Bicycles and Replacement Stems from Cervélo 

Ceramic Mugs with Cork Bottoms from Accompany USA 

Pool and Spa Drain Covers from Chyir Myd 

 If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.   

 To view recalls issued prior to September, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website at www.cpsc.gov/Recalls.

 

