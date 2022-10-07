Recalled Products for September

Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of important consumer protection concerns for products recalled in September. Consumers should take full advantage of the solutions available for those who purchased the recalled items.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in September:
RIDGE Jogging Strollers from UPPAbaby
Cityscape Travel Jogger Strollers from Baby Trend
Infant Bath Seats from Yuboloo
Children’s Sandals from Kolan
Children’s HearMuffs from Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio
Miffy First Lights from Mr Maria
Spalding® Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goals from Russell Brands
Ladders Sold with Bunk Bed and Hutch Sets from Canyon Furniture Company
Roots & Harvest Wide Mouth Pint Canning Jars from LEM Products Distribution
One Stick GEN 2 Climbing Sticks from Tethrd
Murphy Beds from Cyme Tech
Cordless Lawn Mowers from Snow Joe
Metal Hanging Chairs from TJX
R5 and Caledonia-5 Bicycles and Replacement Stems from Cervélo
Ceramic Mugs with Cork Bottoms from Accompany USA
Pool and Spa Drain Covers from Chyir Myd
If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.
To view recalls issued prior to September, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website at www.cpsc.gov/Recalls.
