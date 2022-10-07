Recalled Products for September

Attorney General Todd Rokita is alerting Hoosiers of important consumer protection concerns for products recalled in September. Consumers should take full advantage of the solutions available for those who purchased the recalled items.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the following consumer products were recalled in September:

RIDGE Jogging Strollers from UPPAbaby

Cityscape Travel Jogger Strollers from Baby Trend

Infant Bath Seats from Yuboloo

Children’s Sandals from Kolan

Children’s HearMuffs from Hearing Lab Technology/Lucid Audio

Miffy First Lights from Mr Maria

Spalding® Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goals from Russell Brands

Ladders Sold with Bunk Bed and Hutch Sets from Canyon Furniture Company

Roots & Harvest Wide Mouth Pint Canning Jars from LEM Products Distribution

One Stick GEN 2 Climbing Sticks from Tethrd

Murphy Beds from Cyme Tech

Cordless Lawn Mowers from Snow Joe

Metal Hanging Chairs from TJX

R5 and Caledonia-5 Bicycles and Replacement Stems from Cervélo

Ceramic Mugs with Cork Bottoms from Accompany USA

Pool and Spa Drain Covers from Chyir Myd

If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

To view recalls issued prior to September, visit the Consumer Protection Safety Commission website at www.cpsc.gov/Recalls.