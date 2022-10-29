Robert F. Perry, age 75, of Huntingburg, passed away at 1:33 p.m., on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Heart to Heart Hospice of Evansville.

He was born July 20, 1947, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, to Garland and Catholine (Noel) Perry; and married Barbara Kendall on July 25, 1981, in Mt. Vernon, Indiana. Robert served his country with the United States Army, being stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and Giessen, Germany. He was a member of Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. He enjoyed playing games, attending his annual Scott School class reunions and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jeffrey Perry, who passed away on January 10, 2016; and two brothers, Charles and William Perry.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Perry of Huntingburg; one son, Tobin (Charissa) Perry of Evansville; one daughter, Melissa (John) Niehaus of Huntingburg; one sister, Vivian Bromm of Evansville; and six grandchildren, Phylicia Mendel (Rick), Seth, Luke and Hannah Perry, Elise and Rhett Niehaus.

Funeral services for Robert F. Perry will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Redemption Christian Church in Jasper. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg with military honors. Pastor Ryan Stiles will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at Redemption Christian Church from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., on Monday, prior to the service. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, in honor of Robert and Barbara’s son, Jeffrey Perry. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com