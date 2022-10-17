Rocky Horror Picture Show to Play at the Historic Astra Theatre on October 29

Rocky Horror Picture Show to play at the historic Astra Theatre on

The Rocky Horror Picture Show will once again be screening at the Astra Theatre on .

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. General admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $10.00 which include a prop kit that will be provided at the door on the night of the show. The doors will open at 6:30 pm, with the featured film scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm.

This cult-classic film is renowned for its audience participation roles at different times and scenes during the film. Thus, there will be Astra-appropriate props available. To encourage the safety and enjoyment of the film by all in attendance, any bags brought into the theater may be checked for inappropriate items. To view a list of items that are included in the Astra-approved kit, as well as what cannot and will not be tolerated for use during the film, visit www.TheNextAct.org/rocky-horror-kits/.

Get your tickets now and make watching this film at the historic Astra a part of your Halloween tradition. The film is rated R, with a run-time of 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Also, check out more of the announced 2022 Next Act, Inc. shows including the much-anticipated performance by Willie Watson on and the festive showings of The Polar Express and National Lampoon’s Vacation on and respectively. Tickets and information on upcoming shows can be found at www.AstraTheater.com.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has the main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase.