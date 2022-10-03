Russell L. Needhamer, 90, of Huntingburg, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his residence.

He was born June 19, 1932, in Montgomery, Indiana, to George and Mary (Peachee) Needhamer. Russell was a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion. He serviced with the United States Army during the Korean War, earning a Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathryn Underwood, who died March 25, 2021; and one son, Tony Needhamer.

He is survived by two sons, Russell (Heidi) Needhamer, Jr. of Mentor, Ohio and Jason (Terri) Needhamer of Huntingburg; two daughters, Cindy Needhamer of Parma, Ohio and Marie Bennet of Chardon, Ohio; and by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Russell L. Needhamer will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Huntingburg V.F.W. Post #2366 Memorial Detail.

Friends may call for visitation at Nass & Son Funeral Home from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 4th. Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.co