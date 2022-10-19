Sharon Kruger Disinger, age 87, of Santa Claus, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away at 10:36 p.m., on Monday, October 17, 2022, at her residence in Santa Claus, Indiana.

She was born August 7, 1935, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Ervin E. and Mildred (Souders) Kruger. Sharon was a graduate of Huntingburg High School’s class of 1953. She was united in marriage to Louis Uhl Disinger on January 31, 1954, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Sharon worked in the radio broadcasting business. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; one son, Paul Disinger; and one sister, Julie Olinger.

She is survived by her husband, Louis Uhl Disinger of Santa Claus, Ind.; three children, John William (Sonya) Disinger of St. Kitts, Caribbean, Tina Ann (Timothy Smith) Disinger Smith of Tell City, Ind., and Robert Louis (Jacqueline) Disinger of Jasper, Ind.; by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass of Christian burial for Sharon Kruger Disinger will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. There will be no public visitation at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com