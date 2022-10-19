Sherry Ann Van Winkle, 75, of Ferdinand passed away Monday, October 17th at her home. Sherry was born in Tell City on February 19, 1947, to Albert and Mary B. (Barbre) Wheatley. She was united in marriage to Robert Van Winkle on September 17, 1966, in St. John’s Catholic Church in Bristow. Robert passed away on April 14, 2010.

Sherry was a member of St. Meinrad Parish and its’ Social Hour Committee. She retired from The Abbey Press after 39 years. Sherry enjoyed being with family and friends and especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening, flowers, and hiking.

Surviving are one daughter, Kimberly R. (Darryl) Fischer of Ferdinand and one son, Aaron R. (Megan) Van Winkle of Saint Meinrad. Four grandchildren, Josh and Braydon Voegerl, Cody Van Winkle, and Emily Schipp. One sister, Iola Gehlhausen of Birdseye. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Friday, October 21st in Saint Meinrad Church with burial to follow in Saint IsidoreCemetery in Bristow. Visitation will be Friday in Saint Meinrad Church from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM CDT. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.