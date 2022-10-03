Sherry Lynn Jenkins, age 64, of Marengo, IN passed away on , 2022, at Baptist Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN.

She was born on , 1958, to Ralph Sherron and Goldia (McDaniels) Sherron in Corydon, IN.

Sherry loved her family more than anything, her family was the most important part of her life. She enjoyed thrifting at yard sales and the Goodwill. Sherry loved her dog Charlie and loved a good Big Red soda.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings; Joanna Duncan, Ronald Sherron, and Charles Sherron.

Sherry is survived by her husband of 25 years, Tim Jenkins, her daughter Christina Thompson, grandchildren Shelby Cecil, Shaidy Hawkins, Kiara Wetzel, and Mary Wetzel, great-grandchildren; Scarlett and Chanley Cecil, Fletcher and Jace Hawkins, and another on the way and her brother Ralph Sherron.

The funeral service will be held on , 2022, at 1:00 pm at Dillman-Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN.

Visitation will be on , 2022, from 10:00 am until service at 1:00 pm at Dillman-Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN.

Bro. John Culbertson will be officiating the funeral service with burial following at White Cemetery, Marengo, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dillman-Green Funeral Home to help with funeral cost.

