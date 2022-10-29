Shirley J. Voegerl, age 82, of Huntingburg, passed away at 4:37 a.m., on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born August 17, 1940, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Leo G. and Mildred (Skaggs) Rohlman. Shirley was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church; enjoyed cross-stitching, needlepoint and quilting; and was an I.U., Colts and NASCAR fan. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Geraldine Seifert; two brothers, Jerome and Donald Rohlman; and three sons-in-law, Randy Morton, Larry Gudorf and Johnny Mitchell.

She is survived by six children, Becky Morton of Jasper, Mike (Chad Brian) Voegerl of Huntingburg, Todd (Deb) Voegerl of Jasper, Shawn (Mark) Kemper of Huntingburg, Dawn Mitchell of Huntingburg and Tracy (Gerard) Burger of Jasper; one brother, Bob (Jane) Rohlman of Jasper; one sister-in-law, Melba Rohlman of Jasper; (15) grandchildren; (19) great-grandchildren; and her beloved pet dog, Daisy.

Funeral services for Shirley Voegerl will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Monday, October 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Biju Thomas.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-7:00 p.m., on Sunday. A parish rosary prayer vigil will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com