Shoe Sensation Presents Bulls and Ghouls at the Vanderburgh County 4H Fairgrounds October 29

Shoe Sensation Presents Bulls and Ghouls at the Vanderburgh County Fairgrounds October 29, 2022.

The PBR Challenger Series returns to Evansville, IN. Following two sold out shows this spring at the Ford Center. The top riders in the US will once again compete for their chance to take home the buckle and prize money. This event will be a completely new show as in production. You’ll have the same hungry riders and bulls that will keep the night going to see who comes out on top. The gates open at 430 pm. With the PBR starting at 6pm. There will be tons of kid activities once tge gates open. Tge night will be full of high energy intermission events.

Tickets are available at www.EvansvillePBR.com starting at $30 General Admission. Or you can purchase at www.ontaptickets.com. For the first 4 days tickets are $5 off with discount code Boo. Please follow the Evansville PBR Facebook page to stay updated with all the exciting events that will take place.

All proceeds from this event will go back to Cops Connecting With Kids and Combat Boots to Work Boots.

Evansville PBR is produced and Organized by Rally Point Events a 501c3 nonprofit veteran organization.