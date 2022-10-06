The Beehive 2022 this Saturday and Sunday October 8th and 9th

The Beehive 2022 – a market of local artists and makers!

Jasper Community Arts is pleased to announce The Beehive 2022, a market of local artists and makers. The Beehive 2022 will be held on Saturday, October 8th from 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, October 9th from 11 am to 3 pm. This year’s market will be located on the grounds of the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center (100 3rd Ave. Jasper, IN 47546). This outdoor fall event will feature treasures and wares from dozens of artisans, makers, and craftsmen. It will also include pumpkin painting for all ages, a festive Fall photo-op, music, and delicious food from Gypsy Moon Food Truck, Wood Capital Pizza Food Truck, and Sweet-D-Licious Kettle Corn!

Artists featured at the 2022 event are:

-American Heritage Cutting Boards: Bill Hoover – Oakland City, IN

-Bee Grateful Honey: Rita & Dave Howell – Stendal, IN

-Bob Brehmer Pottery: Bob Brehmer – Lebanon, IN

-Chick with an Edge: Mary Haycraft – Jeffersonville, IN

-Country Creations: Andrea Lemond – Shoals, IN

-Cygnushure Creations: Laura Yoder – Evansville, IN

-Dapper Doodles: Taylor Hardin – Otwell, IN

-Dharma Cowgirl: Eliza Jane Piazza – Evansville, IN

-Frankie & Co Leather: Linda Kahle – Jasper, IN

-Fried Treasures: Alexianna Mundy – Birdseye, IN

-George Smith’s Fine Art: George Smith – St. Anthony, IN

-Heartfelt Designs: Amy Beckman – Dubois, IN

-Huntingburg Elementary Art: Emily Meyer – Huntingburg, IN

-Jewelry by Kelli: Kelli Pope – Clarksville, IN

-Monte Young Pottery: Monte Young – Jasper, IN

-Muddy Pearl: Jen Tolbert – Jasper, IN

-Nicholas Art: Lori Nicholas – Loogootee, IN

-One Wing Creations: Amy Walters – Santa Claus, IN

-Pops Woodworking: Kaye Davis – Underwood, IN

-Romy & Clare Designs: Romy Kissel & Clare Bies – Jasper, IN

-Soul Sisters: BrandeeSwaney – Otwell, IN

-TNT Crafts: Tonya Sternberg – Huntingburg, IN

-Traditional Arts Today: Becky Polster – Evanston, IN

-Vessels Pottery Studio: Steve Poehlein – Loogootee, IN

-Vicki Crafts: Vicki Morgan – Jasper, IN

The Beehive concept came to be when a group of art-minded friends were looking for a way to locally celebrate artisans and makers. Now part of Jasper Community Arts’ event programming, The Beehive 2022 hopes to retain the relaxed, casual atmosphere where art lovers can enjoy and purchase handcrafted wares at the beautiful Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

Additional information about The Beehive can be found on the Jasper Community Arts Facebook and Instagram pages as well as the Jasper Community Arts website, jasperarts.org/beehive

Jasper Community Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. Additional support is provided by Friends of the Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission, the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, and the National Endowment for the Arts.