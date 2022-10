Kaitlyn Neukam provides all the details to the new Dove House Recovery Center that opened it’s doors in Dubois County this past week. Hear from the CEO of the Dove House, Wendy Noe, and the Director of Operation at this new location, Megan Durlauf, on the open house event.

For more information on the Dove House, visit their website here: https://doverecoveryhouse.org

News package by: Kaitlyn Neukam