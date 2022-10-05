The Queen’s Cartoonists, will be performing at the Astra Theatre on Saturday, October 15th

The Queen’s Cartoonists, will be performing at the Astra Theatre in Jasper on Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. The performance, presented by Jasper Community Arts, will feature live music and classic cartoons.

The Queen’s Cartoonists perform music from cartoons! Pulling from over 100 years of animation, TQC’s performances are perfectly synchronized to the films projected on stage. The band matches the energy of the cartoons, leading the audience through a world of virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, and comedy.

Projections of animated films dazzle the audience, while the band re-creates original soundtracks note-for-note, or writes their own fresh compositions to modern pieces, all the while breathing new life into two uniquely American forms of art: jazz and animation. Tying everything together is the TQC brand of comedy – anecdotes about the cartoons and their composers, stream-of-consciousness humor, and elements of a musical circus.

Watch your favorite classic cartoon characters interact with the musicians on stage, and expect the unexpected from the Golden Age of Animation, cult cartoon classics, and modern animated films. Inspired by the cross-roads of jazz, classical music, and cartoons, TQC features Jazz Age composers like Carl Stalling, Raymond Scott, and John Kirby, alongside classical giants Mozart, Rossini, and Strauss (to name just a few).

Tickets are available at the door or by visiting http://www.jasperarts.org/tickets or by calling 812-482-3070. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Group rates are available.

Jasper Community Arts is a department of the City of Jasper. Additional support is provided by, Friends of the Arts, Inc., Dubois County Tourism, the Indiana Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts with special thanks to the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana.