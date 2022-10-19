Traffic Stop in Dubois County Leads to Arrests and Felony Charges

Around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy Case Cummings was eastbound on Schnellville Road when he observed a westbound vehicle that he clocked at 54 mph in a 30 mph zone.

According to the probable cause affidavit, two people, later identified as 28 year old Dylan L. Crays of Jasper, and 26 year old Jacob P Barr of Petersburg, were inside a 2013 gray Hyundai Sonata.

When Deputy Cummings began talking to the men, the officer could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. Crays was immediately taken into custody on the warrant for his arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

K-9 Chase and his handler, Sgt. Gogel, conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle with Chase alerting on the front passenger door.

In that area of the vehicle, officers found a brown range bag, typically used to transport a weapon, filled with various drugs and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. Officers located a total of 257.8 grams of methamphetamine, along with packaged marijuana and other drugs, inside the vehicle. They also located an unloaded Glock 19 9 mm handgun with all three serial numbers altered or obliterated. Three magazines containing various amounts of ammunition were also found.

Crays and Barr are charged with:

–Dealing methamphetamine, Level 2 felony

–Possession of methamphetamine, Level 3 felony

–Dealing in a narcotic drug, Level 4 felony

–Possession of a narcotic drug, Level 4 felony

–Possession of a stolen firearm, Level 4 felony

–Removed, obliterated, or altered serial number on a firearm, Level 5 felony

–Unlawful possession of a syringe, Level 6 felony

–Dealing marijuana, Level 6 felony

–Dealing in a Schedule II narcotic, Level 4 felony

–Maintaining a common nuisance, Level 6 felony

–Misdemeanor charges for possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule II narcotic and possession of paraphernalia.

In addition, Crays is charged with unlawful possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, Level 4 felony.