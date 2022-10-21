Vincennes University Jasper PreVU Day Thursday November 3rd

Vincennes University Jasper PreVU Day is an excellent way for prospective students and their families to experience all VUJ offers. Future Trailblazers are invited to Jasper PreVU on Thursday, Nov. 3, 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (ET).

The event will be full of essential information. Students and their families will have a chance to tour the 140-acre campus, learn about more than 25 programs of study, and meet with faculty and staff. They’ll also hear from current students who will share their VU Jasper stories. The day will include sessions about the admissions process, financial aid, and scholarships. There’s also a complimentary lunch and attendance prizes.

Future Trailblazers and their families can register for Jasper PreVU by calling 812-481-5918 or texting 812-556-4688 or emailing vujcadmissions@vinu.edu.