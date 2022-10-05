William “Bill” Joseph Schuetter, 61, of Ferdinand passed away Monday October 3, 2022 at Indiana University Health in Indianapolis. Bill was born May 23, 1961 in Jasper to Jacob “Jack” and Barbara (Ruhe) Schuetter. He was united in marriage to Maxine “Max” Ernst on May 13, 1989 in St. Ferdinand Church.

Bill was a lifelong member of Saint Ferdinand Parish. He was a mechanic at Bergs’ Big Truck Shop. Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, the outdoors and raising hunting dogs. He was a member of The River City Bass Masters’ Club, National Rifle Association, and National Muzzleloaders Association. He was an avid Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Reds fan.

Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Maxine “Max” Schuetter, his mother, Barbara Henning of Ferdinand, Three sisters, Janet (Jeff) Roller of Derby, Chris (Shawn) Becher and Connie (Dave) Spinner both of Ferdinand. A sister-in-law, Angie (Keith) Schwenk of Ferdinand, and several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Jacob “Jack” Schuetter, two brothers, John “Pup” and George Schuetter. His maternal grandparents, Edward and Mary Ruhe.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Friday October7th in Saint Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Friday from 7:00 AM until 9:30 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lange- Fuchs Cancer Center, C/O Memorial Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.