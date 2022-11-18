In this episode, Joyce Fleck & Derek Budd join Bill Potter to discuss the upcoming Economic Forecast Luncheon presented by the Dubois County Rotary Club.
You can find past in.forms here or on our YouTube page.
In this episode, Joyce Fleck & Derek Budd join Bill Potter to discuss the upcoming Economic Forecast Luncheon presented by the Dubois County Rotary Club.
You can find past in.forms here or on our YouTube page.
Be the first to comment on "18 WJTS in.form – Economic Forecast Luncheon (11/03/22)"