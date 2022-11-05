2022 Southwest Indiana Agriculture Economic Summit Thursday November 10th

The 2022 Southwest Indiana Agriculture Economic Summit will be held Thursday, November 10th.

Dubois Strong, in partnership with The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District and Vincennes University Jasper, will host the Ag Summit at the VU Jasper Campus, CTIM Theatre.

The Ag Summit is geared towards updating local producers, agriculture businesses, and financial institutions on the latest in economic programs and opportunities in the county.

This year’s agenda follows:

8:30 am – Networking and Coffee (Coffee by StayBrewed)

9:00 am – Opening Remarks by Ed Cole – President, Dubois Strong

9:05 am – NRCS, Energy Improvements to Farm Buildings by Scott Wagner

9:30 am – Precision Lighting Systems (LED) by Danny Cross

10:00 am – BREAK 10:15 am – VUJ Ag Classes Update by Christian Blome – Dean, Vincennes University Jasper

10:30 am – VUJ Land Stewardship Initiative Update by Melissa Ruschau

11:00 am – Carbon Credits + Soil Resiliency by Hans Schmitz

11:45 am/Noon – Lunch + Networking (Lunch by Jasper Pub N Grub)