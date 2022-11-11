The 2022 Southwest Indiana Agriculture Economic Summit hosted by Dubois Strong in partnership with The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District and Vincennes University Jasper took place at the VU Jasper Campus CTIM theatre Thursday morning.

The Ag Summit is geared towards updating local producers, agriculture businesses, and financial institutions on the latest in economic programs and opportunities in the county.

Ed Cole President of Dubois strong had this to say about what it means for Dubois Strong to host this event and the importance of agriculture in the surrounding community.

Melissa Ruschau Dubois County solid waste conservation district resources specialist talked a little about VUJ Land Stewardship Initiative.

This summit included 5 speakers and brief opening remarks by the President of Dubois Strong Ed Cole.