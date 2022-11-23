2023 Indiana Missing Children ‘s Day Poster Contest

The Indiana State Police is proud to partner again in 2023 with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed th as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this very noble cause. The National Missing Children’s Poster Contest provides an opportunity for schools, law enforcement, and parents/guardians to discuss and promote child safety.

The state winner will receive a national award certificate from the U.S. Department of Justice and their poster will be selected to go to the national judging competition. The national winner, along with his/her parents and teacher, and the state manager will be invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Missing Children’s Day ceremony.

Some important facts about the contest:

There is NO LIMIT on the number of posters a school can submit.

Only one (1) poster per student is allowed for submission.

Students who submit posters MUST be in the 5th grade.

Artwork should reflect the theme “ Bringing Our Missing Children Home .” This phrase MUST appear somewhere on the poster.

.” This phrase MUST appear somewhere on the poster. The theme may be depicted in the artwork through one or a combination of illustrations and can be created using media such as acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, magic markers, spray paint, crayons, and pastels. Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping WILL NOT be eligible for consideration.

The finished poster MUST measure 8 ½ X 14 inches.

The poster must be submitted with a COMPLETED application, which includes a description of the poster and a brief biography of the artist.

All poster contest rules can be found here: 2023 Poster Contest Packet.pdf

Deadline for submissions from participating organizations to be received by Sergeant Seth Tumey is , 2023.

Submissions are to be sent to:

Indiana State Police Museum

Attn: Sergeant Seth Tumey

8660 E 21st Street

Indianapolis, IN 46219

If ever a child goes missing, contact your local police department or dial 9-1-1. It is also a good idea to keep an updated picture or cell phone image, and a DNA sample from your child. For more safety and prevention tips please visit http://www.in.gov/amberalert/2335.htm