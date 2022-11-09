88th Hadi Shrine Circus will Offer 8 Performances Thanksgiving Weekend

The 88th HADI Shrine Circus-The Last Great American Circus- will offer 8 performances over Thanksgiving weekend at The Ford Center in Evansville. The Dubois County Shrine Club is excited to announce this year there will be a HADI Shrine Circus Ticket Booth in Huntingburg. As always advance purchase general admission tickets are available from any Shriner but this addition offers the opportunity to pick exactly which seats you have prior to arriving at the Ford Center. The mobile booth will be set up at Butch’s Car Care (502 N. Main St., Huntingburg) on th, 10-4, th, 12-4, th, 5-8, 9-4, 11-4, 10-4, 12-4. Advance purchase general admission tickets may also be purchased during business hours at any German American Bank branch, Family Roots Nursery (Dale) or Mike’s Barber Shop (square in Jasper). Questions may be directed to Dubois County Shrine President Aaron Peters at 812.683.2329.

