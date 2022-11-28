Abbey Caskets to Host Service of the Longest Night on Saturday, December 17

Abbey Caskets, a work of Saint Meinrad Archabbey, will host a Service of the Longest Night on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 6 p.m. Central Time in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Guest House Chapel in St. Meinrad, IN.

Many people find the holidays a challenging time. Instead of celebrating, they are struggling with grief. They miss loved ones and find that the usual traditions and bright lights serve only to heighten their struggle.

Fr. Adrian Burke, OSB, will lead the service with prayer and Scripture that acknowledge those who mourn and struggle with loss during the Christmas season. While the service will not be streamed live, it will be recorded and posted on the Abbey Caskets website.

Everyone is welcome. Light refreshments will follow. RSVP is requested, but not required, for planning. Reply to info@abbeycaskets.com or call 800-987-7380 for further information.

Parking is available in the Guest House parking lot.