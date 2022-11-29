Advent Lessons and Carols Service Planned for This Sunday

Advent lessons and carols service planned for December 4

Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology and the Saint Meinrad community choir will present Advent lessons and carols service. The event will be Sunday, December 4, at 7 p.m. Central Time in the school’s St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel, St. Meinrad, IN.

The service tells the story of the redemption of humankind by alternating Scripture readings with the singing of hymns and carols.

The service is expected to last an hour and is free and open to the public. A reception will follow.

Parking is available in the Guest House and student parking lots. For more information, contact Mary Jeanne Schumacher during business hours at 812-357-6501. For updates on the day of the performance, call 812-357-6611.