Area Mcdonald’s Offering Free Breakfast to Veterans this Friday

Area McDonald’s Restaurants Celebrating Veterans with FREE Breakfast on November 11

Locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants in the area will celebrate Veterans Day by offering free breakfast to Veterans on November 11, 2022.

Retired and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free breakfast combo meal of choice at any participating McDonald’s restaurant from 6:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

This offer is only valid at participating McDonald’s restaurants.

Mcdonalds around the area participating are both jasper locations, the Loogootee McDonald, and the Ferdinand, Princeton, and Tell City McDonalds will all be participating in the promotion.