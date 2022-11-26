Attorney General Todd Rokita alerts Hoosiers of Black Friday and Cyber Monday scams

Attorney General Todd Rokita alerts Hoosiers of Black and Cyber scams

Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers of Black and Cyber shopping scams this holiday season. While every consumer wants to get the best bang for their buck, it’s important to use caution and do some research before spending your hard-earned money.

According to the Better Business Bureau, financial fraud and identity theft reports increase at this time of year, largely due to online scams. In 2021, the BBB revealed 35% of fraud reports were the result of an online scam.

“For many Hoosiers, the holiday season is about showing your family and friends how much you care through generosity,” Attorney General Rokita said. “Sadly, these criminals view it as an opportunity to steal innocent people’s money and identities. I encourage everyone to be extra cautious while holiday shopping this year.”

Attorney General Rokita issued the following tips to help Hoosiers shop safely:

If a product is advertised at an unbelievably low price that sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

Be extra cautious when booking through an unfamiliar company. Check the Better Business Bureau ratings and reviews of the company to see if there have been any allegations of scams .

. The other party insists on immediate payment, or payment by electronic funds transfer or a wire service. They may insist that you pay up-front for vouchers before you can access a cheap deal or a giveaway.

The social media-based store is very new and selling products at very low prices. The store may have limited information about delivery and other policies.

An online retailer does not provide adequate information about privacy, terms and conditions of use, dispute resolution or contact details. The seller may be based overseas, or the seller does not allow payment through a secure payment service such as PayPal or a credit card transaction.

Hoosiers are encouraged to contact Attorney General Rokita’s office regarding any suspected scams or scam attempts. You can file a complaint online by visiting indianaconsumer.com or by calling 800-382-5516.