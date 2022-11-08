Barbara A. Mattingly, age 68, of Huntingburg, passed away, Friday, November 4, 2022, at I.U. Health University Hospital in Indianapolis.

She was born January 10, 1954, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Lowell and Mildred (Schaefer) Huff, Sr. She married Paul B. Kappner on December 2, 1971, at her parents’ home. She was a stay-at-home mom. Barbara loved her family and being a grandma and great-grandma. She and her daughters loved going to movies and concerts together. Her social life was spent with the Oakridge Apartment Gals. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ray Lavern and Lowell Huff, Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Paula (Christopher) Meyer of Huntingburg, and Christie (William) Herron of Huntingburg; two sisters, Bonnie (Kenny) Messmer of Huntingburg, and Jody (Paul) Friedman of Jasper; three grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Private visitation will be held at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg.

Friends are invited to attend a public graveside service to be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Huntingburg. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com