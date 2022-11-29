Boonville man injured in Tree Stand Fall

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred on Nov. 23 in Warrick County.

At approximately 2:06 p.m., Warrick County Dispatch received a call of a hunter being injured after falling from his tree stand near the area of State Road 61 and Square Deal Mine Road in Boonville.

Kenneth L. Nord, 80, of Boonville, was climbing into his tree stand when a strap broke, causing him to fall approximately 20 feet. Despite being injured, Nord called a friend for help.

Nord was transported via Life Flight to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville with serious injuries to his arms and legs. He was not wearing a full-body safety harness or other safety equipment at the time of the accident.

Other responding agencies included Warrick County EMS, Boonville Fire Department, and Warrick County Sheriff’s Department.

Conservation Officers remind everyone using elevated platforms to always wear a full-body safety harness, use a tree stand’s safety rope, never try to put up or remove a tree stand by themself, and to always inspect their tree stand before climbing up into it.