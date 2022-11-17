Celebration singers will perform 4 free Christmas concerts around the area in the coming weeks.

Everyone welcome. Free-will offerings will be accepted at the conclusion of the concert to help defray the non-profit, all-volunteer choir’s expenses.

Celebration singer’s free Christmas concert schedule is as follows:

ON SAT DEC 3 – AT ST. FERDINAND CATHOLIC CHURCH – 7 p.m.

SUN DEC 4 – AT ST. MARY’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, IRELAND – 3 p.m.

SUN DEC 11 – AT HUNTINGBURG UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – 4 p.m.

SUN DEC 18 – AT CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, HAYSVILLE – 3 p.m.

