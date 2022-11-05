Charles Richard Russell, age 84, of Petersburg, Indiana, passed away on October 31, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

He was born December 26, 1937, in Pike County, Indiana, to Minuard and Delta (Lee) Russell. Charles was an operator for General Motors,a member of the Scott Township GB church, and, a member of the Winslow Masonic Lodge. Additionally, he served with the Lockhart Township Volunteer Fire Department for a period of time. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Barbara (Lewis) Russell; one son, VanryRichard Russell; and one brother, Vanry Leon Russell.

He is survived by his second wife, Beverly Jean Russell of Petersburg; three sons, Troy (Anita) Russell of Crestwood, Kentucky, Wade (Julie) Russell of Lafayette, Indiana, and Greg (Laura) Russell of Greenfield, Indiana; two step-children, Jimmy (Wanda) Goodpasture and Mark (Dawn) Goodpasture both of Petersburg; and by seven grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services for Charles Richard Russell will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.D.T., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Cup Creek Cemetery. Reverend Rick Dimmett will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., prior to the service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to Cup Creek Cemetery, 8769 South State Road 275, Stendal, Indiana 47585. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com