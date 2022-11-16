Charles V. Bass passed away on , 2022.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sandi and parents Robert T. Bass and Annette Jordan.

He is survived by his son, Sam (Trisha,) of Columbus, OH; daughter, Debbie (Eric) of Jacksonville, FL; Stepson, Brad Levy (Stephanie) of Louisville, KY. He is also survived by his sister, Selene Lum (Ted) of Cincinnati, OH, in-laws, Nora (Fred) Sermersheim and John Preusz of Jasper, IN, as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation has been chosen therefore there is no visitation. If desired, donations may be made to Gideons International or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.