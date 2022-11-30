City of Rockport Gearing up to Celebrate the Christmas season.

The city of Rockport is gearing up to celebrate the kickoff of the Christmas season. We sat down with Mayor Don Winkler to find out what activities local residents, and visitors, can look forward to.

The cost of attending the event will be $3 with proceeds benefitting The Lincoln Pioneer Village. Mayor Winkler also told us what citizens can expect from the roughly 45-minute to 1-hour-long, parade.

If you plan on making the trip to Rockport on Saturday, keep in mind the city operates on Central Standard Time.