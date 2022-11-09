Clara Mae Klem, age 92, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 8:30 a.m. on , 2022, surrounded by family in Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand, Indiana.

Clara was born in St. Meinrad, Indiana, on , 1930, to Edward and Mary (May) Werne. She married Norbert A. “Pete” Klem on , 1952, in St. Meinrad Catholic Church in St. Meinrad, Indiana. He preceded her in death on , 2021.

Clara retired from Aristokraft, where she had worked for over 40 years.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church, the St. Anthony Christian Mothers, and the St. Anthony Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crocheting, cooking, playing cards, spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and spending time with her friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Cynthia Braun and companion, Steve Hopster, Jasper, IN, Karen (Roman) Wendholt, Bretzville, IN, one son, Randy (Sandy) Klem, Bretzville, IN, seven grandchildren, Jamie Arbo, Jill Crane, Megan, and Bryce Klem, Adam Wendholt, Kristina Oehlman, and Kelsey Tjeerdsma, seven great-grandchildren, Laura, Elizabeth, and Nathan Arbo, Caidence Crane, Greyson and Kellen Oehlman and Beckett Tjeerdsma, two sisters, Pauline Klem, St. Anthony, IN, and Virlee Wanninger, Dale, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are an infant brother, and one brother-in-law, Ernest “Ernie” Klem.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Clara Mae Klem will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2022, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or to a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.