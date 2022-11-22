Daniece M. Oldfield, age 82, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 1:00 p.m. on , 2022, at home.

Daniece was born in Minot, North Dakota, on , 1940, to Daniel and Mildred (Larson) Hager.

She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and spending time with family.

Surviving are four children, Ted (Kim) Barry, Kendallville, IN, Brenda (Angelo) Spandrio, Apache Junction, AZ, Tim (Susan) Barry, Jasper, IN, Lisa Gatchell, Maumee, OH, 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and one brother, Dean (Dian) Hager, Ft. Wayne, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her parents are one sister and one brother.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

