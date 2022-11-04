Date Set For Hearing On Delphi Murders Suspect’s Charging Documents

A date is set for a hearing on whether or not the charging documents for the man accused in a 2017 double murder will remain sealed. Richard Allen was arrested Friday in connection to the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German in February of 2017. A Carroll County Circuit Judge will decide if the probable cause affidavit in the case will be made public on November 22nd. Until the documents are made accessible, it remains unknown how investigators linked Allen to the murders.

