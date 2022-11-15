Doris L. Voelkel, age 88, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on , 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Doris was born in Ireland, Indiana, on , 1934, to Harry and Leona (Mundy) Blessinger. She married Wesley P. Voelkel on , 1957, in St. Peter’s UCC in Dubois, Indiana. He preceded her in death on , 2016.

She was a homemaker and worked in the cafeteria for the Northeast Dubois School Corporation for 25 years.

She was a member of St. Peter’s UCC in Dubois, Indiana.

Doris enjoyed gardening, canning and food preservation, sewing, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are three daughters, Carla Durcholz, Ireland, IN, Sharon Brames, Jasper, IN, Donna (Mike) Haase, Jasper, IN, six grandchildren, Daniel (Emily) Durcholz, Nicole (Nick) Giesler, Tyler (Desireé) Brames, Ryan (Camasia) Brames, Kevin (Maria) Haase, and Eric (Nicole) Haase, 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way, and one brother Eugene (Verena) Blessinger, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one brother, Donald Blessinger, and an infant sister, Ruth Ann Blessinger.

A funeral service for Doris L. Voelkel will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2022, in St. Peter’s UCC in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Dan Tucker will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s UCC in Dubois, Indiana.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.