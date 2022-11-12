Dubois County Women Empowering Women to Host Gathering on November 30th

The Dubois County women’s leadership organization, Women Empowering Women (WEW), will gather on Wednesday, November 30 to hear Martha Rasche speak on writing your life story. The November session will be held at the Jasper Public Library in Hickory Rooms A & B. Doors will open at 11:30am for networking before the meeting from 11:45am to 12:45pm EST. This event is open to all prospective and current WEW members.

How much do you know about your grandmother’s childhood? What would it be worth to you to know more? As we live through the coronavirus pandemic, how much would your grandchildren and great-grandchildren appreciate knowing how this historic event affected your day-to-day life?

After a 25-year career as a newspaper writer and editor at The Herald and in northern Indiana, Martha Rasche started helping others to write their everyday life stories in 2014. Since then she has worked one-on-one with individuals to compile their life stories, and dozens more have taken her eight-week classes to write their own.

If Martha’s presentation doesn’t inspire you to write your own stories, it certainly will make you realize the importance of getting your parents’ and grandparents’ stories in writing before they are lost forever.

Advanced reservations for the luncheon are required for members and guests. Reservations should be made by calling the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 812-482-6866 or by emailing chamber@jasperin.org by Wednesday, November 23. The cost for lunch is $10.00 per person and is payable at the door.

The mission of Women Empowering Women is to inspire women in business to reach their highest potential by instilling confidence, building networks, and promoting community in Dubois County. Membership is open to any woman in business who lives or works in Dubois County.

For more information about WEW and to access a membership application, visit the organizations’ Facebook page or contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.