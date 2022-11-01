Dubois Democrats will host a Get Out the Vote event Thursday, November 3

The Dubois Democrats will host a Get Out the Vote event on Thursday, November 3, 2022. from 5 to 7 pm at the Jasper Train Depot 201 Mill Street, Jasper. Democrat Candidates Tom McDermott, US Senate, Destiny Wells, Secretary of State, Jessica McClellen, State Treasurer, ZeNai Brooks (ZA-NAY BROOKS), State Auditor along with Congressional Candidate Ray McCormick will speak and be available for questions and discussion from the audience. Jeff Hill for State Senate 48 will also attend along with other Dubois County candidates.

More information about this event can be found at the Dubois County Democratic Party website, www.duboisdemocratparty.org