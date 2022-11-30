Evansville Felon Sentenced to Over 7 Years in for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Violent Felon Sentenced to Over 7 Years in Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Roy L. Durham Jr., 37, of Evansville, Indiana, was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

According to court documents, on June 6, 2020, an Indiana State Police Trooper initiated a traffic stop of Durham’s vehicle at an Evansville gas station and convenience store. As the trooper approached the vehicle, Durham reached for a handgun tucked inside the driver’s side door handle. The trooper drew his service weapon and commanded Durham to show his hands. Durham did not comply. Instead, he exited the vehicle and fled on foot, leaving the handgun behind.

The trooper inventoried Durham’s vehicle before having it towed and recovered five fully loaded firearms, three 9mm magazines, assorted ammunition, a gun holster, a laser sight for a firearm, 49 grams of synthetic marijuana, a digital scale, small plastic baggies, thirteen cellular telephones, three laptop computers, and $1,530 in U.S. currency from Durham’s vehicle.

Durham has prior felony convictions in state court for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in 2019 and for dealing methamphetamine in 2016. Durham is prohibited from possessing firearms by federal law due to these felony convictions.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, and Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Columbus Field Division, made the announcement.

ATF investigated the case in conjunction with the Indiana State Police. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young. As part of the sentence, Judge Young ordered that Durham be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew B. Miller who prosecuted this case.

