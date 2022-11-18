Evelyn A. Schwoeppe, 87, of Ferdinand, passed away on Wednesday, November 16th at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper. Evelyn was born July 10, 1935, in Ferdinand to Edward and Lauretta (Welp) Bolte.

She married Richard Schwoeppe on November 7, 1953, in St. Ferdinand Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2020. Evelyn was a member of Christ the King Parish, Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 Auxiliary for 62 years, and St. Anns Sodality. She enjoyed reading books, flower gardening, canning, baking, and vacationing, and loved being with her grandkids. She loved her family deeply and was devoted to supporting them in everything they did.

Evelyn is survived by five daughters, Margie (Dave) Stallman and Kathy (Mike) Hoppenjans all of Ferdinand, Janet (Steve) Yorlano of Gallatin, TN., Linda (Andy) McCoy of Columbia, MD., and Ann (Andy) Sonderman of Greenwood, IN; two sons, Steve (Linda) Schwoeppe of Ferdinand and John (Georgia) Schwoeppe of Fishers, IN; seventeen grandchildren, Kevin and Eric Stallman, Brandon and Ben Schwoeppe, Nick and Craig Yorlano, Krista Christiansen and Kelli Whittle, Kim Waninger, Andrew Hoppenjans, Abigail and Tom McCoy, Nathan, Collin, and Emily Sonderman, Phil and Greg Schwoeppe; nine great-grandchildren, Shelby and Clara Stallman, Jack and Leah Schwoeppe, Reese and Liam Waninger, Anderson and Ava Hoppenjans, Madelyn Yorlano.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard, and two sisters, Irene Mullis and Stella Bolte in infancy.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 23rd at 10:00 AM in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-8:00 PM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and also on Wednesday from 7-9:30 AM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of St. Benedict or the Restoration of the Chapel on the Hill.

