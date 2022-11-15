Frances Imogene “Jean” Powell, age 95, of Huntingburg, passed away, Monday, November 7, 2022, at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

She was born December 29, 1926, in Duff, Indiana, to Frank and Ruth (Bailey) Heowner. She married Jack Herald Powell on April 25, 1944, in Morganfield, Kentucky. Jean was a member of Salem United Church of Christ. She was a stay-at-home mom. Jean loved her family and looked forward to family gatherings. She and her daughter, Debbie enjoyed going antiquing. She also loved gardening. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of nearly 70 years, Jack Powell on February 3, 2014; three brothers, Henry “Buck”, Leon, and Herschel Heowener.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Haskins of Huntingburg, William “Bill” (Nancy) Powell of Ferdinand, Diana Louden of Dale; seven grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Private services were held at the Nass and Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg.

Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com