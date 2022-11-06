Gladys V. Crouse, age 81, of Haysville, Indiana, passed away at 4:55 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Gladys was born on January 12, 1941, in Boone Township, Indiana, to Karl E. and Katherine C. (Munch) Dorsam. She married Ralph “Bud” Crouse on July 1, 1961, in Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, Indiana. He preceded her in death on September 19, 2021.

She was active in her church and community, volunteering her time to several groups and organizations including WELCA, Jasper Moose Lodge, VFW Auxillary, and the American Legion Auxillary.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville.

She enjoyed bingo, bowling, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by one son, Kevin (Michelle) Crouse, Jasper, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband is one son, John Crouse.

A Funeral Service for Gladys V. Crouse will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church with burial to follow in Haysville Community Cemetery. Pastor Tim Kraemer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, and one hour before the church service from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com