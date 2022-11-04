Hand On Fall Field Event Slated for VUJC Crop Fields

The Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District has scheduled a fall field tour of the VUJC crop fields on Thursday, November 17 from 3:30 to 6 PM EST. Join SWCD and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service staff as they demonstrate and share the changes in the soil over the past ten years, since the inception of the VUJC Land Stewardship Initiative.

Parking will be available on College Avenue, near the CTIM building on the Vincennes University, Jasper Campus. Signs will be posted.

The goal for the VUJC Land Stewardship Initiative is to implement conservation practices on the VUJ crop fields to improve natural resources. The practices that farmers typically use in this area are implemented, to demonstrate their efficacy and the changes that can happen to improve the health of the soil.

The VUJC Land Stewardship Initiative is a partnership between the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District and Vincennes University, Jasper. By demonstrating regenerative agriculture, we hope to inspire landowners to implement soil health practices on their land.

Topics to be addressed include hands-on soil tests, a comparison of the soil in the no-till fields compared to the tilled control strip, a discussion about managing cover crop biomass, and a review of the conservation practices implemented on the crop fields. Be prepared to walk across the farm fields.

In the event of severe weather, the event will be moved into the CTIM building. Call the Soil and Water Conservation District office at 812.482.1171 Ext. 3 with questions.