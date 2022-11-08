Heart of Jasper Announces Round 3 of The Facade Grant Program

Heart of Jasper Announces Round 3 of Facade Grant Program

The City of Jasper FAÇADE GRANT PROGRAM in coordination with Heart of Jasper is a program intended to provide financial assistance for exterior building façade improvements in the Downtown and Riverfront Areas of Jasper, Indiana. The goal of the program is to stimulate retail growth and catalyze investment through enhanced aesthetics.

Grants will be awarded for 50% of the approved improvements. The minimum project plan must be over $5,000. The maximum match will be $10,000. In total, the program will provide a maximum of $50,000 in grant funding for the 2023 calendar year.

Grants will be awarded on a reimbursement basis, following an application procedure, design review, approval, and construction. Disbursement is contingent upon the submission of cost invoices from contractors and tradesmen and inspection work by the Heart of Jasper Design Advisory Committee. Availability of funding will vary per calendar year.

The Facade Grant Program is now accepting applications for 2023. The deadline to apply is February 20th, 2023. Winners will be announced on March 3rd, 2023. Guidelines and criteria to apply can be found at the City Hall or Chamber of Commerce. You may also download all information from www.heartofjasper.org or reach out to Kate Schwenk at info@heartofjasper.org.

Heart of Jasper is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization formed through the nationwide organization Main Street America. The mission is to create the epicenter of activity for the community by leveraging existing assets, transforming those in need, and instilling new energy through creative programs and collaborative leadership. The vision is to create the best small-town experience for all.