Heather Anne Fox, 45, of Washington, Indiana passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on December 14, 1976, in Hammond, Indiana to the late Tim Fox and Roxanne Lents.

Heather was a member of the Catholic Faith. She was the glue that held her family together. Heather was a kind soul that took care of her family and everyone she met. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her.

Heather is preceded in death by her parents, Tim Fox and Roxanne Lents.

She is survived by her loving companion of 22 years, Elvin Yoder, her children, Haylee Dawn Sims of Cannelburg, Anna Marie Fox of Washington, Emma Rochelle Yoder of Washington, her step-mom, Kim Fox of Washington, her sister, Gretchen (James) Harbison – Raetz, her brothers, Jacob Fox of Washington, and Logan Fox of Mooresville, her grandfather, John C. Lents of Loogootee, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 11:00 A.M at Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee, Indiana. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery.

Friends and family may visit from 10:00 A.M until the time of service at 11:00 A.M at Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee, Indiana.

Online condolences can be made at www.blakefuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are provided by Blake Funeral Home in Loogootee, Indiana.