Indiana State Police Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Tell City

Early Friday morning, , at approximately 12:45, Cannelton Police attempted to stop a 1998 GMC pickup truck for speeding on SR 66. The vehicle turned into Walmart in Tell City, refused to stop, and drove back into Cannelton. The driver turned down St. Louis Avenue and attempted to turn around in the 800 block when he fired multiple rounds striking the Cannelton police vehicle. The suspect exited his vehicle and fled on foot before stealing a GMC pickup truck and leading police on a chase into Tell City.

The suspect drove into the Tell City Police Department parking lot where he rammed several parked police vehicles before fleeing on foot to his apartment located on Main Street. Tell City Police and Perry County Sheriff’s personnel set up a perimeter. The suspect was in his second-floor apartment and communicating with police through an open window when he fired his handgun toward officers. One round struck a Perry County Sheriff’s vehicle. A Tell City police officer returned fire.

Indiana State Police SWAT utilized a drone and confirmed the suspect had suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was no longer a threat.

The suspect has been identified as Payton A. Masterson, 22, of Tell City. No officers were injured during this incident.

Two police vehicles received damage from gunfire and four vehicles received heavy damage when the suspect rammed the vehicles in the police department parking lot.

This is an on-going investigation. An autopsy is scheduled for .