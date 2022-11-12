INDOT Announces Road Closure for State Road 68

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 68.

Beginning on or around Monday November 14, crews will close State Road 58 near Lynnville. This closure will allow for crews to perform a pipe replacement. This pipe replacement is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for the closure is State Road 61 to I-64 to State Road 161. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.