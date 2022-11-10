Irene Seitz, age 85, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana, after a long struggle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Irene was born in St. Meinrad, Indiana, in 1937 as the only daughter to George and Laura Kunkler. Irene had three older sisters Betty (Eldon) Jenkins, Dale; Katherine (Melvin) Schaeffer, Fulda; Mildred (Jim) Meyer, and Huntingburg. She married James (Jim) Seitz on September 22, 1956, and together they had three children; Michael (Meaghan) Seitz, Cincinnati, OH; Patty Seitz, Ferdinand, IN; and Terri Seitz, Jasper, IN.

Together, the family traveled the country with Jim’s 22-year career in the United States Marine Corps. During wartime or while stationed overseas, Irene alone raised their three children and maintained their home. She was the epitome of a selfless and caring wife, loving and devoted mother, compassionate, daughter, grandmother, sister, and very best friend.

In 1978 they returned to southern Indiana and since resided in Dubois County allowing Irene to spend many quality years with her mother and sisters. She enjoyed a rewarding career with Kimball Electronics until retiring in 1997. After retirement, she volunteered at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

Preceding her in death are her parents George and Laura Kunkler; sisters: Betty Jenkins, Katherine Schaeffer, and Mildred Meyer; one grandchild, Micki Lee Goodwin, and one great-grandchild, Eli Hartings.

She is survived by her husband Jim Seitz, three children Mike, Patty, and Terri, six grandchildren; Rachel, Jennifer, Tim, Nick, Lauren, and Alexis, and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral service for Irene Seitz will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with entombment to follow in the Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum in Jasper, Indiana. Pastor Darrel Land will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Redemption Christian Church in Jasper, Indiana.

